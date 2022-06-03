Signature Global comes up with series of new TVCs themed ‘Kiraye Se Azaadi’

Talking about the new campaign, Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman and whole-time director, Signature Global India said, “Signature Global reiterates its core competency of ‘affordable housing’ with these short stories which target inspiring & first time home buyers. We are trying to showcase the daily struggles of tenants who are often badgered by their landlords but in an entertaining way. At Signature Global, we are always trying to deliver houses which can turn into beautiful homes with all necessary amenities for a family; with lovable families; away from the daily nagging of landlords. These TVCs effectively communicate this underlying idea. We are also extremely thankful to all the esteemed actors who have delivered the message beautifully.”