Signature Packaged Drinking Water collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana to inspire conscious living and environmental stewardship

Often, people overlook the fact that spending time in nature can have a positive impact on personal development. Living a fulfilling life does not mean neglecting the responsibility to make a difference. Signature Packaged Drinking Water has launched the #OneWithNature campaign, which promotes the idea of leading a wholesome life while also making a positive impact. The campaign encourages individuals to embrace an active lifestyle. It includes two captivating films featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana,musician Sneha Khanwalkar, and chef Amninder Sandhu, which highlight the true essence of nature.
In the movies, Sneha is famous worldwide for using natural sounds from nature to create rhythmic music that everyone can dance to. Chef Amninder prepares a delicious meal using locally sourced and natural ingredients. Ayushmann brings all of them together, representing all of us who are on a journey to embrace a good lifestyle while also doing good. They all also participate in the act of plogging, leaving no waste behind and returning the land to its original pristine state.
Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, vice president marketing at Diageo India, said, "Over the past year, Signature Packaged Drinking Water has dedicated itself to the cause of encouraging conscious living through various initiatives. Starting from our inaugural season of Signature Green Vibes to our ongoing Mangrove Replenishment project, aimed at revitalizing the mangroves along the Odisha coastline, we've been actively working to walk the talk when it comes being Living Good & Doing Good. Through our latest campaign, 'One with Nature,' we invite each one of you to join us on this journey and embrace a lifestyle that nurtures our well-being while giving it back to Nature.”
Bollywood star and Brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana shares, “Having spent my formative years in Chandigarh, I nurtured a deep affinity for nature. We were constantly taught to follow mindfulness so embracing an eco-conscious lifestyle came naturally to me. Being part of this experience was truly exhilarating! I believe that today's generation can enjoy life to the fullest and still be conscious at the same time. I also strongly believe that recognizing our connection with nature is the key to unlocking happiness. Signature Packaged Drinking Water’s vision of blending fun and sustainability is truly admirable. Together, we are empowering everyone to make a positive impact and follow the ‘Live Good. Do Good’ mantra.”