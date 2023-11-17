Signature Packaged Drinking Water collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana to inspire conscious living and environmental stewardship

Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, vice president marketing at Diageo India, said, "Over the past year, Signature Packaged Drinking Water has dedicated itself to the cause of encouraging conscious living through various initiatives. Starting from our inaugural season of Signature Green Vibes to our ongoing Mangrove Replenishment project, aimed at revitalizing the mangroves along the Odisha coastline, we've been actively working to walk the talk when it comes being Living Good & Doing Good. Through our latest campaign, 'One with Nature,' we invite each one of you to join us on this journey and embrace a lifestyle that nurtures our well-being while giving it back to Nature.”