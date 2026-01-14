Signify rolls out new Ecolink fan campaign with Rashmika Mandanna

Signify has rolled out a new campaign titled Fans Reimagined for its Ecolink BLDC fan range, featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna. The campaign centres on how ceiling fans are increasingly viewed as lifestyle products, combining design and everyday functionality.

The film presents the fans within stylised home settings, highlighting form, finish and movement. It reflects a shift in consumer behaviour where appliances are seen as extensions of personal taste rather than purely functional products.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Nikhil Gupta, head of Strategy and Marketing, Signify, Greater India said: “With Ecolink, we aim to bring performance, style, and sustainability to every home with our products like our well-received BLDC fans series. Our ‘Fans Reimagined’ campaign reflects the understanding of today’s consumers, who seek products that are efficient, lifestyle-driven, and designed for them. It marks an important step in strengthening Ecolink’s position as a brand that champions intelligent design and innovation. Partnering with our brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna again, allows us to bring this vision of smart, sustainable living to life”.

Rashmika Mandanna said: “I am truly excited to be part of the Ecolink campaign again, working with Signify is always great. What really resonates with me is how these fans combine efficiency with thoughtful design, efficiency and performance, making them a beautiful addition to any home”.

The Ecolink range includes BLDC fan models such as AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroJewel and AiroGeometry, built around energy-efficient technology and high-speed air delivery. The campaign has been conceptualised by Hashtag Orange and will run across digital and social media platforms.