Signify ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Signify, a global lighting brand, has announced its association with Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador. This alliance comes ahead of the summer season, reinforcing Signify's commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and customer centricity.



This association will mark a new chapter, as it strengthens the brand's commitment to inspire, celebrate and engage with consumers in India.

Advertisment

Rashmika Mandanna will be representing the Signify brands in India, providing an opportunity to connect with a diverse audience. Loved for her style, grace, resilience, and charisma, Rashmika Mandanna's image harmonises with the brand ideals, facilitating a deeper and broader consumer engagement.



Commenting on the association Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD - Signify, Greater India, remarked, “At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to our customers in line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision. We are delighted to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Signify family as the brand ambassador for our Ecolink and Philips brands. Her vibrant personality and commitment to her craft align perfectly with our principles of innovation, utmost quality, and cutting across generations. We are sure that our upcoming association with her will be loved by customers across the nation.”

Highlighting Signify’s strategy Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, “Rashmika Mandanna, with her dynamic presence and integrity, truly embodies the values that Signify upholds. This partnership marks a new milestone in Signify's journey to engage the younger audience. With Rashmika on board, we look forward to further enhancing our engagement with the Indian consumers and kick off the season with our new high energy summer campaign.”



Sharing her thoughts on the partnership, Rashmika Mandanna, said, I'm elated to join the Signify family and equally excited to embark on this journey, sharing their inspiring story with the world. Their 130-year legacy of innovation and quality speaks volumes, and I admire their commitment to sustainability and focus on creating lighting solutions that enhance people's lives.”