Signify taps cricket veteran Rahul Dravid as new brand ambassador

Signify, multinational lighting corporation, has announced its association with Indian cricket veteran, Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador for the next two years.This union comes ahead of the festive season, reinforces the brand's commitment to engaging with consumers in India.

Advertisment

Commenting on the association Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD - Signify, Greater India, remarked “At Signify, we believe in bringing the best of innovations to our customers in line with our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision. Taking a step ahead, we are thrilled to have Rahul Dravid join the Signify family as the face of our brand. His enduring appeal and unwavering dedication perfectly mirror Signify's foundational principles, resulting in a collaboration that exemplifies perseverance, quality, and innovation.”

Highlighting Signify’s strategy Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, govt. affairs and CSR - Signify, Greater India, said, “We are glad to have Rahul Dravid join us who is known for his grit, determination and integrity, personifies those very qualities that Signify stands for and hence he was the perfect choice for us. Our collaboration with Rahul initiates a new chapter in Signify's journey, where tradition meets innovation. His association with us will amplify our engagement with the Indian consumer and we are geared up to launch some exciting campaigns with him soon.”

Rahul Dravid, former captain and coach of the Indian National Cricket Team, reflecting on the partnership, said “I feel honoured to be a part of the Signify family! The lighting leader Signify is synonymous with leadership, innovation, sustainability and cutting-edge technology. I am thrilled to represent a brand that resonates so deeply with my professional journey and their commitment to pushing boundaries parallels my own pursuit of excellence. I look forward to this partnership and to contributing to the company's continued success.”