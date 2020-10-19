Signs of momentum as CMOs reclaim strategic agenda, according to dentsu study

Overall, the study recognises that a new style of marketing leadership is emerging. “Frontier CMOs” are well placed to manage the recovery and are doing so by focusing on a handful of key strategies that set them apart from the rest:

Hyper-empathy: Developing superior consumer intelligence

Hyper-agility: Rapid development of new messaging, products and services

Hyper-collaboration: Integration across all elements of the marketing mix

Hyper-consolidation: Building resilience across brands and through M&A

Hyper-transparency: Ensuring purpose permeates all aspects of the business