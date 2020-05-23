Sikkim asks Delhi government to withdraw ‘offensive’ ad

In a print ad for recruitment of volunteers for Civil Defence Corps, Sikkim was clubbed with Nepal and Bhutan. The ad’s been withdrawn.
In a print ad by Delhi government to join Civil Defence corps, Sikkim was clubbed with neighbouring countries - Nepal and Bhutan. The eligibility criteria of the ad stated, “Citizens of India or a subject of Sikkim or of Bhutan or of Nepal and a resident of Delhi.”
In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Vijay Kumar Dev, the Sikkim Government requested to immediately withdraw the 'offensive' advertisement.
Confirming that the ad has been withdrawn, Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned.”