Silver Spun bags the PR mandate for Nutriglow

Silver Spun brand solutions, a Mumbai-based multi-specialty public relations firm, has bagged the PR mandate for leading skincare and cosmetics brand Nutriglow. It will be working on planning and executing the communications and PR strategy.
Speaking about this alliance, Ashish Aggarwal, co-founder, Nutriglow, says, “We are pleased to start working with Silver Spun for our PR campaigns. As a leading beauty brand, PR and communications form a big leg of our marketing efforts to reach all customers in our target group. With several big announcements in our kitty, we are excited to embark on this new journey of brand growth and development.”
Heeta Parikh, founder, Silver Spun, says, “Nutriglow is one of the fastest-growing homegrown beauty brands from India. We are delighted to associate with them as their trusted PR partners in their first-ever venture into PR. In this chapter, the Silver Spun team will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.”
With an extensive presence on all e-retail platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa, Nutriglow came into existence in the year 2011 and has the motto of delivering affordable luxury within the skincare, haircare and personal care domain.