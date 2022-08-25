Sima Aunty ventures into mutual funds matchmaking

She intends to match confused millennials with the right funds using the Fi app.
Matchmaking is as much science as it is an art. Sima Taparia would agree. The queen of Netflix’s Indian matchmaking is back not only with season two of her show but has taken on the role of matching confused millennials with the right mutual fund using Fi Money.
Fi Money is a neobank and it is using this campaign, made by Momo Media, to promote the curated mutual funds basket on its app that aims to make the journey of choosing a mutual fund simpler for millennials.
As part of the campaign, the brand apart from the campaign video created a LinkedIn account for Sima where she calls herself India’s Top Mutual Funds Matchmaker and updates everyone about her new job adventures.