Sima Taparia finds perfect mattress match in The Sleep Company's new ad

The Sleep Company has launched a new campaign featuring matchmaker Sima Taparia, highlighting the importance of choosing the right mattress for quality sleep. The campaign draws a parallel between finding the ideal mattress and finding a life partner, emphasising that a good mattress is essential for well-being. With her signature charm and expertise, she brings a fun twist to the world of comfort, matching couples not just with each other, but with their ideal mattresses.

Advertisment

The campaign ‘Peaceful Sleep Mubarakh Ho!’, featuring Sima Taparia in a light-hearted matchmaking setup. The campaign is conceptualised by Steve Priya, highlights the importance of comfort and trust, drawing parallels between choosing a life partner and a mattress. In the ad, Sima Taparia assures a young couple that, while finding a perfect partner may be challenging, The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID mattress offers a 10-year warranty and a 100-night free trial, guaranteeing unmatched comfort.

Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, said, “At The Sleep Company, we have always ensured to create comfortable experiences for consumers, which supports them in every phase of life. Our SmartGRID mattresses are designed to offer unmatched comfort – essential to enhancing the sleep quality of people as well as overall well-being. An ideal choice this wedding season, The Sleep Company mattresses also make for a thoughtful gift for couples starting their journey together. Our new campaign with Sima Taparia highlights the importance of finding a perfect mattress just like finding an ideal partner in life. The campaign takes the idea of matchmaking to a completely new level and emphasises how we prioritise quality and long-term satisfaction for our consumers.”

Priya Pardiwalla, chief creative officer of Steve Priya said, "Over 3 seasons of her show, Sima aunty thought she's heard all kinds of unrealistic demands and expectations for a prospective partner. Not really. In what looks like a scene from her show, we wanted to communicate that unlike most things in life, The Sleep Company mattress comes with the assurance of a 10-year warranty and 100 nights trial."

Talking about the campaign, Sima Taparia said, “The two key pillars of a successful relationship are comfort and having each other’s support. Similarly, a good mattress is the one that provides comfort and necessary support to the body. TSC's SmartGRID mattress averts pressure accumulation and provides comfort, making it an ideal match for anyone seeking quality sleep. Given the commonality between a good relationship and a good mattress, I am thrilled to join hands with The Sleep Company and add a little matchmaking magic to its wedding campaign.”