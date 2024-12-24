Simply Fresh highlights real-life heroes in new TVC

Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group, has launched its campaign “Rakho Iraade Fresh”, showcasing real-life individuals with unique perspectives and impactful actions.

Advertisment

The campaign’s TVC highlights individuals like Neeraja Kudrimoti, an IT professional who transitioned to sustainable farming, and Narayanan Krishnan, a chef turned social worker dedicated to feeding the underprivileged.

Speaking about the campaign, Kiran Giradkar, CMO of BN Group, said, “The ‘Rakho Iraade Fresh’ campaign celebrates the power of fresh ideas and actions that drive real progress. Neeraja and Narayanan’s stories inspire us all to challenge the status quo and make a meaningful impact. Simply Fresh is proud to honor these heroes and their unwavering commitment to a brighter future.”

The “Rakho Iraade Fresh” TVC is live across Simply Fresh’s social media platforms, YouTube channel, and other digital mediums.