Simply Fresh launches new campaign for post-festival cleanliness

Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group has launched a new campaign titled #DiwaliKeBaadKiSafai. The campaign encourages people to extend their cleanup efforts beyond just the pre-Diwali preparations, emphasising the importance of maintaining cleanliness after the festival.

In India, it is a long-standing tradition to thoroughly clean houses before Diwali, symbolising the removal of negativity and the welcoming of prosperity. However, post-Diwali, neighbourhoods are often left cluttered with festive remnants. Simply Fresh’s #DiwaliKeBaadKiSafai campaign encourages citizens to continue the festive spirit by keeping not just their homes, but their communities clean.

The campaign showcases the wisdom of a grandmother imparting a simple but powerful lesson to her reluctant grandchild: "Diwali doesn't truly end until the house and neighbourhood shine together." Through this tender moment, the ad beautifully captures the essence of community responsibility and the importance of continuing the cleanup after the festive celebrations.

Kiran Giradkar, group chief marketing officer, BN Group, said, “Diwali is a time for joy, togetherness, and tradition. While pre-Diwali cleaning is common in every household, the real challenge lies in maintaining that cleanliness after the celebrations. With #DiwaliKeBaadKiSafai, we want to inspire people to take collective responsibility for keeping not just their homes but their surroundings clean. At BN Group, we consistently focus on the bigger picture, crafting campaigns that go beyond business to make a positive impact on society. Whether it's our Ganpati or Durga Puja campaigns, our aim remains the same: to stay grounded with good intentions, contributing in meaningful ways to make the world a better place.”

The campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, where Simply Fresh invites everyone to share their post-Diwali cleanup stories using #DiwaliKeBaadKiSafai.