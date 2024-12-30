Simply Fresh launches #NewYearOldResolutions to revisit unfinished goals

Simply Fresh, BN Group’s flagship edible oil brand, has launched its campaign #NewYearOldResolutions. The campaign encourages individuals to revisit and complete their old resolutions before starting new ones.

The campaign features a video about a brother-sister duo. The younger brother asks his sister about New Year resolutions, and she explains that they are promises adults make but rarely keep. The brother’s response, “If we aren’t going to complete these promises, why make them?” highlights the campaign's message.

Speaking about the campaign, Kiran Giradkar, chief marketing officer of BN Group, said, "Our focus has been to create meaningful content that resonates with society and not to push product benefits. Simply Fresh relentlessly pursues to bring a ‘fresh perspective' in storytelling. With this campaign #NewYearOldResolutions, Simply Fresh aims to inspire people to revisit their past promises and turn them into realities. It’s about meaningful progress rather than empty promises."

Through this campaign, Simply Fresh encourages people to start the New Year with accountability and purpose. The campaign is available on various digital platforms, including Simply Fresh’s social media channels.