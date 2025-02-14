Simply Fresh promotes a new perspective on love with new campaign

Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group, has launched a touching Valentine’s Day campaign. Titled #KaroSabsePyaar, the campaign promotes love beyond romance, including family, friends, and the community.

The film presents the world as a shared space where everyone contributes. Gifting a plant symbolises generosity and a different perspective on love. Simply Fresh emphasises that love is not limited to a day or a specific relationship but exists in acts of kindness and connection.

Speaking on the campaign, Kiran Giradkar, chief marketing officer, said, “At Simply Fresh, we have always championed fresh ideas that drive positivity and meaningful change. With #KaroSabsePyaar, we want to remind people that love is a universal language, best expressed through simple, heartfelt actions. This campaign aligns seamlessly with our overarching theme, ‘Rakho Iraade Fresh’, which encourages people to embrace freshness not just in food, but in their thoughts and connections.”

The campaign runs on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X, encouraging users to share their moments of love with #KaroSabsePyaar.