Simply Fresh urges mindful holi celebrations with 'BuraNaKaro' campaign

Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group, has launched a touching brand film that captures the spirit of Holika Dahan. Titled “BuraNaKaro”, the campaign takes a fresh perspective on the age-old Holi tagline, “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai”, urging people to actively refrain from actions that may trouble others.

Advertisment

The film tells the story of two teenage boys who initially try to scare a younger child, Jugnoo, by warning him about being drenched in colours during Holi Festivities. However, during the Holika Dahan ceremony, they experience a change of heart, realising that true celebration lies in spreading joy rather than discomfort. The campaign reinforces the significance of letting go of negative actions and embracing kindness – an ideology that aligns with Simply Fresh’s commitment to Fresh Iraade (Fresh Intentions).

Speaking about the campaign, Kiran Giradkar, chief marketing officer, BN Group said, “The essence of Holika Dahan is the victory of good over evil, and through ‘Bura Na Karo,’ we are reinforcing our brand philosophy of Rakho Iraade Fresh. Just as we strive to keep our products fresh and pure, we believe in fostering fresh perspectives that promote kindness and consideration. This campaign is a gentle reminder that festivals are meant to bring people together, not make anyone uncomfortable.”

The campaign has been rolled out across multiple platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X.