Simply Fresh's Durga Puja campaign celebrates women's strength

Simply Fresh, the flagship brand of BN Group, an edible oil manufacturer, has launched a brand film to celebrate the spirit of Durga Pooja. #HarLadkiDurga is a campaign honouring Goddess Durga, a symbol of strength, courage, and female empowerment.

The video campaign reflects the core message that every woman embodies the essence of Goddess Durga. It inspires viewers to recognise and respect women’s inner strength as they navigate life’s challenges with resilience and determination.



Kiran Giradkar, group chief marketing officer at BN Group, shared his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "Durga Pooja is a time to honour strength, courage, and resilience — qualities that every woman possesses. Through #HarLadkiDurga, we hope to inspire people to recognise and celebrate the goddess in every woman, respecting her dignity and integrity in all walks of life."



This initiative is a reminder to everyone that every woman, in her unique way, reflects the power of Maa Durga, and we must uphold their respect and honour. The campaign has been rolled out across multiple platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.