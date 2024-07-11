Single portal to upload self-declaration certificates for ads will simplify process, MIB tells SC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has requested the Supreme Court to consolidate the two existing portals for self-declaration certificates (SDCs) for advertisements into a single platform, as reported by Hindustan Times. The MIB argued that this consolidation would enhance user experience and simplify administrative processes.
“This will ensure that all SDCs are readily available at a single portal for public/stakeholder viewing and avoid duplication without diluting the purpose of filing such SDCs,” the MIB stated in its compliance affidavit filed with the Supreme Court.
The MIB stated that to comply with the court’s order, it had activated two portals on June 4: one on the Broadcast Seva Portal for TV and radio ads, and another on the Press Council of India (PCI) website for print and internet ads. The MIB requested SC to permit the use of a single portal for uploading SDCs to enhance administrative efficiency and improve the user experience.
SC orally instructed the MIB to hold meetings with the advertising industry and other relevant stakeholders to address issues related to the self-declaration certificate regime for advertisements. The MIB was directed to file an affidavit with their recommendations before the next hearing date.
A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta noted that the self-declaration certificate regime should not cause undue hardship to the industry, emphasising that the intention was not to harass businesses.
The Supreme Court also appointed Shadan Farasat as amicus curiae to assist with the implications of this regime and the broader issues raised in the case.