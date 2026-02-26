Sintex unveils new TVC to foster generational trust with 50-year warranty

Sintex, part of Welspun World and a manufacturer of quality water storage solutions, has partnered with Sideways to unveil a new television campaign announcing the launch of Sintex Eterno, an industry-first water storage tank with a 50-year warranty. The film will be aired on CTV (connected TV) during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The 20 seconds TVC showcases the legacy brand’s latest flagship offering, built around the brand promise, “Sintex Sabse Safe Hamesha.” As Sintex celebrates 50 years, the brand commemorates this milestone with a 50-year warranty promise that reflects longevity and generational trust.

Designed to endure across decades, Sintex Eterno symbolises a philosophy of long-term thinking and the brand’s enduring commitment to safety, hygiene, durability and trust across generations. Known for redefining standards in the water management category through continuous innovation, Sintex brings a bold and refreshing perspective to category communication with this film.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with Sideways. Set inside a retail store, the 20-second TVC captures a light-hearted yet impactful moment where the shopkeeper unexpectedly addresses an 8-year-old kid as the primary customer instead of the father. The narrative gradually reveals the logic behind this quirky interaction, a water tank backed by a 50-year warranty is not merely a purchase for today, but a long-term buying decision that also safeguards the next generation.

With its sharp and unconventional storytelling, the campaign moves beyond traditional product advertising to spark a larger conversation around long-term value and future-ready investments. By combining the tangible assurance of a 50-year warranty with an emotionally resonant narrative rooted in family decision-making, the campaign positions Sintex Eterno as more than just a water tank it is a hygienic, safe and future-proof solution designed to outlast expectation

Commenting on the launch, Yashovardhan Agarwal, director, Sintex and managing director, Welspun BAPL said, “At Sintex, we believe true innovation lies in building solutions that are not only reliable today but also resilient for decades to come. With Sintex Eterno’s industry-leading 50-year warranty, we are setting a new benchmark in the water storage category and reinforcing our long-standing commitment to safety, hygiene and durability. As we celebrate 50 years of serving Indian households, it was only fitting to introduce a product that carries forward that same longevity in its promise. The 50-year warranty isn’t just a feature it’s a promise that neither you nor your children will ever have to worry about your water tank. A reflection of the trust Sintex has built over decades, and our commitment to safeguarding generations to come. A water tank is a long-term infrastructure decision for any household, and its impact extends far beyond the present generation. Through this campaign, we wanted to move beyond functional communication and highlight a powerful insight that when you choose a product built to last, you are safeguarding your family’s future as well. This film reflects Sintex’s legacy of trust across Indian homes and our promise of ‘Sabse Safe hamesha.’

Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, said: “When a product carries a 50-year warranty, the story must carry the same horizon. Our approach was to interpret longevity not as a statistic, but as a promise that spans generations. The campaign presents Eterno as an enduring presence in homes, one that reflects stability, foresight and responsibility. It positions Sintex as a brand thinking not just about today’s need, but the legacy it leaves behind.”