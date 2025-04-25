Sirca Paints India appoints ONEDIGITAL as creative agency partner

Sirca Paints India, a brand known for premium wood coatings and interior decorative finishes, has appointed ONEDIGITAL as its official creative agency partner following a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, ONEDIGITAL, a full-service agency for Architects, designers & product brands into design, will be responsible for shaping the brand’s creative strategy and communication across digital and traditional platforms. The agency will work closely with Sirca to strengthen its brand presence, deepen engagement with key stakeholders, and support the company’s ambitious growth roadmap in India.

ONEDIGITAL is a full-service marketing and communications agency dedicated to the architecture, design, and interior product ecosystem. The agency is known for its design-first thinking, deep domain expertise, and integrated content strategies tailored for architects, interior designers, and lifestyle brands.

Speaking on the partnership, Chirag Goel, associate director – Sirca Paints India, said, “Sirca has always believed in innovation and quality, and as we scale our brand journey, we were looking for a partner who understands the nuances of design-led communication. ONEDIGITAL’s domain understanding and creative thinking make them the right choice to take our narrative forward.”

Har Asis Kaur, communication account director – ONEDIGITAL, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Sirca Paints India, a brand that exemplifies elegance and craftsmanship in surface finishes. This partnership gives us the opportunity to craft a compelling and differentiated creative strategy that resonates with both professionals and consumers in the design space.”

The creative mandate includes integrated communication strategies for Sirca’s diverse product portfolio, including its Italian wood coatings, decorative paints, and architectural finishes.

This collaboration marks a significant step for both brands, as Sirca intensifies its marketing efforts and ONEDIGITAL continues to expand its footprint in the design and lifestyle category.