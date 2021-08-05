'Sirf ek Saridon' makes a comeback

Ritu Mittal, head - marketing and digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, added, “India is known to be among the most resilient countries in the world, particularly in today’s times. While this resilience must be applauded and celebrated, we, at Bayer, believe that in the name of resilience, we must not see putting up with pain as a virtue.”

“With this fresh and contemporary campaign on our iconic brand Saridon, we want to reconnect with young Indians to liberate them from feeling the need to put up a brave face when in pain. The new campaign ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ is rooted in our brand purpose and encourages our consumers to triumph over headaches with ‘Sirf ek Saridon’.”