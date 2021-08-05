'Sirf ek Saridon' makes a comeback

In its relaunch campaign, Saridon evokes nostalgia across generations with its iconic jingle.
Positioning itself as the first line of defense for relieving headaches, Bayer Consumer Health Division’s Saridon has rolled out a campaign, ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ (Don’t hide your headache, get rid of it). Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the 30-second TVC evokes nostalgia with its iconic ‘Sirf ek Saridon’ jingle.
The jingle helps the brand leverage on its five-decade-long legacy by bringing alive the nostalgia that has resonated with millions of its consumers for decades.
The campaign comes from the insight that young adults today face frequent stress-induced headaches. However, they choose to silently suffer from the pain, instead of acting on it. It highlights the need for people to relieve themselves of the pain through Saridon, rather than suffer silently.
Sandeep Verma, country head, Bayer Consumer Health India, said, “At Bayer, we are committed to positioning self-care as the topmost priority by making every day healthcare easily accessible. For over 50 years, consumers all over India have relied on Saridon to fight headaches. We want to motivate people to stop hiding their headache but, instead, act on it through their trusted ally Saridon. The best moments in life are the ones that are lived pain-free and when one thinks of getting rid of headaches, we want them to think of ‘Sirf ek Saridon’.”
Ritu Mittal, head - marketing and digital, Bayer Consumer Health India, added, “India is known to be among the most resilient countries in the world, particularly in today’s times. While this resilience must be applauded and celebrated, we, at Bayer, believe that in the name of resilience, we must not see putting up with pain as a virtue.”
“With this fresh and contemporary campaign on our iconic brand Saridon, we want to reconnect with young Indians to liberate them from feeling the need to put up a brave face when in pain. The new campaign ‘Sar Dard Chupao Nahi, Mitao’ is rooted in our brand purpose and encourages our consumers to triumph over headaches with ‘Sirf ek Saridon’.”
Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, had this to say, "We are thrilled to partner with a powerful brand like Saridon for its refreshing relaunch. It is an opportune time, especially in context to the current scenario, for bringing forth/driving forth such a relevant conversation and solution to tackling issues/concerns, rather than suppressing them. The TVC is a creative amalgamation of our innovative and engaging storytelling philosophy, alongside Saridon’s rich lineage.”
The ‘Sirf ek Saridon’ jingle is widely popular across generations, as it has been featured in the ads since the 1970s.