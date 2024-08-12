Sirona launches Raksha Bandhan campaign to bridge the safety divide between men and women

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign addresses the safety gap between men and women and encourages people to protect their loved ones by using the pepper spray.
While men often feel relaxed and secure in daily situations like walking at night or taking a cab, women navigate a world where vigilance is an unavoidable reality. The campaign video highlights just that and has already garnered over 1 million views, resonating with audiences across the nation, and reflecting on Sirona's ongoing commitment to addressing the unique challenges women face and providing practical solutions to enhance their safety.
"It is unfortunate that we live in a world where women have to constantly watch their backs," said Anika Wadhera, head of marketing at Sirona. "While we hope the world becomes a safer place for them, we must ensure that they can take their safety into their own hands. Our goal at Sirona is to empower women so that they feel confident and secure in their daily lives when they step out to achieve their dreams. Through the key messaging of the campaign, we want to reach out to men, highlight the safety divide, and encourage them to do their bit to ‘impower’ the women in their lives."
Impower Pepper Spray is a non-lethal self-defence tool designed to bridge this safety gap. It provides women with a device that can be used in unfortunate circumstances where they may need to protect themselves. The spray causes a severe burning sensation in the eyes, excessive tearing, breathing difficulty, extreme coughing, and a runny nose for about 45 minutes, giving women enough time to escape from danger.
This Raksha Bandhan, Sirona encourages people to move beyond traditional gifts and focus on gestures that ensure the safety of their loved ones. Gifting the Impower Pepper Spray expresses love while also providing protection.