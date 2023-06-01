Sirona launches #ReuseKaroSaveKaro campaign in celebration of World Environment Day

Deep Bajaj, co-founder & CEO of Sirona says "With Sirona's #ReuseKaroSaveKaro campaign, we invite individuals to break free from the conventional disposable mindset and adopt a more eco-conscious approach. It is a call to recognize that sustainability is not merely a trend but an integral part of our culture. By embracing reusable menstrual cups, we can collectively contribute to a more sustainable future. Sirona is proud to lead the way in promoting this transformative change and empowering individuals to make a tangible impact. Join us as we celebrate our traditions, embrace sustainability, and pave the path for a harmonious coexistence with our planet. We have created an awareness video in multiple regional languages to ensure that we reach even the most remote corners of the country.”