Sirona launches #ReuseKaroSaveKaro campaign in celebration of World Environment Day

Sirona, has launched the inspiring #ReuseKaroSaveKaro campaign to highlight the issue of menstrual waste this World Environment Day. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of reusability and sustainability in menstrual care and promote eco-friendly alternatives like the Sirona Menstrual Cup. By educating and empowering menstruators about the benefits of reusable menstrual cups, Sirona encourages the adoption of sustainable alternatives. Each Sirona menstrual cup can last up to 10 years, aligning perfectly with the ethos of reusability ingrained in our culture.
The video campaign showcases a narrative where a girl encourages her friend to adopt the Sirona cup. Initially hesitant due to her attachment to traditional practices, the friend is convinced when the protagonist explains that Sirona menstrual cups align with their cultural values, and also lasts for up to 10 years. The video aims to emphasize the compatibility between reusable menstrual cups and tradition, urging viewers to embrace sustainable alternatives. Additionally, the campaign includes regional language versions of the video to broaden its impact and reach.
Sirona has undertaken a robust educational campaign, including webinars, videos, social media content, and blogs, to drive the adoption of the Sirona Cup. This concerted effort has resulted in over 18 lakh women in India choosing the Sirona cup as their preferred menstrual product, solidifying Sirona's position as the highest-selling menstrual cup brand in the country. Additionally, through its social arm, the Sirona Hygiene Foundation, Sirona conducts period health and sustainable menstruation seminars for the underprivileged, and donates menstrual cups to underprivileged menstruators who do not have access to proper period products.
The alarming statistics surrounding sanitary pad waste cannot be ignored, with over 7 billion pads ending up in landfills each year, and each pad taking over 500 years to decompose. A 2016 CHOICE study revealed that menstrual cups and period underwear have a significantly lower environmental impact than tampons and pads, while disposable products like pads can take 500-800 years to biodegrade, contributing to landfill waste.. By choosing reusable menstrual cups like Sirona's, individuals can significantly reduce this negative environmental impact. With a lifespan of up to 10 years, the Sirona cup plays a pivotal role in the efforts to preserve our planet for future generations.
Deep Bajaj, co-founder & CEO of Sirona says "With Sirona's #ReuseKaroSaveKaro campaign, we invite individuals to break free from the conventional disposable mindset and adopt a more eco-conscious approach. It is a call to recognize that sustainability is not merely a trend but an integral part of our culture. By embracing reusable menstrual cups, we can collectively contribute to a more sustainable future. Sirona is proud to lead the way in promoting this transformative change and empowering individuals to make a tangible impact. Join us as we celebrate our traditions, embrace sustainability, and pave the path for a harmonious coexistence with our planet. We have created an awareness video in multiple regional languages to ensure that we reach even the most remote corners of the country.”