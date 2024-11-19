Sirona, IntrCity promote cleaner toilets for women on World Toilet Day

On World Toilet Day, Sirona launches the #EverybodyNeedsAPeeBuddy campaign for women. With the launch of its new digital video campaign, the feminine hygiene brand shines a spotlight on the daily struggles women endure in finding clean, hygienic public toilets.

Partnering with IntrCity, Sirona extends this mission by providing female travellers with Sirona’s essential sanitation and toilet hygiene products, empowering them to experience cleaner restrooms wherever their journeys take them.

To highlight the urgent need for cleaner public restrooms, the brand’s video campaign reveals the daily struggles women face in finding safe, hygienic facilities. Lacking access to clean public toilets often leaves women with limited, unhealthy choices: many resort to dehydrating themselves, holding in urine, or squatting, all of which increase the risk of infections like UTIs.

As part of this World Toilet Day initiative, Sirona has teamed up with IntrCity to distribute PeeBuddy samples, India’s 1st female urination device with over 50 lakh+ units sold, along with disposable toilet seat covers to female travellers across its extensive bus network over a period of 5-7 days.

This initiative ensures that women can maintain personal hygiene by avoiding contact with dirty toilet seats. Additionally, female passengers at select IntrCity lounges received gift hampers featuring essential Sirona hygiene products, empowering them with innovative solutions for a more hygienic and comfortable travel experience.

Anika Wadhera, group marketing director, Good Glamm Group shared, “With our new digital video campaign, Sirona is bringing much-needed attention to an issue that affects millions of women daily - clean public restrooms, and driving change by making sanitation a priority in public spaces. We are thrilled to partner with IntrCity and take a step toward empowering women travelers with the tools they need to protect their hygiene and advocate for more dignified and accessible public restrooms for women in India on the move. ”

Manish Rathi, co-founder & CEO of IntrCity SmartBus shared, “We at IntrCity are delighted to partner with Sirona for this impactful World Toilet Day initiative. Our in-bus washrooms - which has been a game changer for adaption of buses in India - is also a testament to our commitment to redefining hygiene standards in the travel industry. Now, with this collaboration, we aim to support our passengers by providing the essential tools they need for a clean restroom experience and by promoting awareness around public sanitation. Together, we hope to create a safer, more hygienic travel environment for women across India.”