Six Indians in Cannes Lions 2022 jury list

Kainaz Karmakar, Divya Karani, Geet Rathi, Rufina FR, Sameer Satpathy and Sanchita Roy take up jury duties in June.
The Cannes Lions, one of the world’s most prestigious awards for the advertising and communication world, has announced six Indians in its 2022 jury pool.
Divya Karani, CEO, Media South Asia, dentsu, will be a part of the Media Lions jury.
Geet Rathi, creative director/design director, TBWA India, will judge work as a member of the Design Lions.
Kainaz Karmakar, CCO, Ogilvy, will evaluate work from the Print & Publishing Lions jury.
Rufina FR, director - communication, Boehringer Ingelheim India, will inspect and judge work as a Health & Wellness Lions jury member.
Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive - personal care, ITC, will be a part of the Creative Effectiveness Lions.
Sanchita Roy, head of strategy, Havas Media Group, India, will evaluate entries as a member of the Creative Strategy Lions jury.
The Cannes Lions will take place from June 20-24, 2022 in France.