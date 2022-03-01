Siyaram’s ‘Kahani Karigar Ki’ ad is a poetic tribute to tailors

Conceptualised and executed by AGENCY09, the film highlights the role of tailors in the lives of their customers.
Siyaram Silk Mills has rolled out a campaign to celebrate the hard-work of tailors. The ad is an ode to the community on the occasion of World Tailor’s Day that is celebrated on February 28 every year.
The campaign focuses on the connection that a tailor has with his customers. It highlights the joy of a customer, who gets to wear something especially made for him/her, and the tailor, who gets to bring these positive emotions to others.
Commenting on the campaign, N Gangadhar, VP, marketing, Siyaram Silk Mills, says, “Through ‘Kahani Karigar Ki’, we wanted to celebrate every tailor everywhere, no matter how big or small. We recognise the crucial role that tailors play in the lives of our brand and consumers, and we are delighted that this campaign recognises their incredible contribution to the happiness of every person their clothes drape.”
Saheb Singh, senior manager - brand strategy, AGENCY09, added, “Tailors are an important part of our brand’s ecosystem. They are the very first users of Siyaram's fabrics, and we wanted to honour them through this campaign, while capturing the connection between an individual and his go-to tailor.”
In September 2018, Siyaram roped in actor Ranveer Singh as its face.
In November 2021, the brand launched a campaign with Singh, which showcased its ‘breathable’ and ‘odour-free’ bamboo fabric.
In 2019, Siyaram’s competitor Raymond launched a campaign focusing on custom tailoring. The campaign was a modern take on the age-old art of custom stitching the perfect suit.