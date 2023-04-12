Skechers launches its campaign for its new collection ft. Ananya Panday

The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city.
Skechers, announced that Bollywood actor and Skechers ambassador Ananya Panday is appearing in the global performance and lifestyle footwear brand’s latest TV campaign for its Skechers GO WALK collection.
The commercial will help launch the newest styles in its widely popular GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker, designed to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable walking experience.
The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car. With a bounce in her step, she dons the latest GO WALK Speed Walker and reaches her destination on time while adding to her step count for the day. The campaign’s message “make walking your workout” calls out to India's growing interest in walking as a form of exercise, and highlights how a good walking shoe like Skechers GO WALK can help walking play a healthy role in our everyday lives.
Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has been an incredible ambassador for our brand—helping us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are thrilled to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign, which is not only a significant part of our product portfolio but also marks an important performance milestone in our brand’s history. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences, and the GO WALK collection is no exception.”
“Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay fit and healthy—it’s already part of our daily lives, and adding steps to our routine is an easy way to stay active,” added Ananya Panday. “I’m proud to take part in this growing movement towards popularizing walking in India, and show millions the incredible Skechers comfort innovations that make it more fun than ever.”
The two new GO WALK styles are designed to be lightweight, flexible and durable, making them ideal for people who are always on the go. Some of their key features include a Skechers Arch Fit® insole that provides podiatrist-certified arch support; highly responsive, ultra-lightweight, long-lasting HYPER BURST™ cushioning; and a removable insole which moulds to the shape of your foot to reduce shock and increase weight dispersion. With this launch, Skechers India aims to make the GO WALK range the go-to choice for the growing community of enthusiasts who are passionate about walking and looking to incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.