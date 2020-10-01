Skechers' new campaign pushes running while social distancing

The campaign also marks the introduction of Siddhant Chaturvedi as Skechers' first brand ambassador in India.
In lockdown, people's lifestyles have become more sedentary than ever. This is the theme of Skechers' new campaign in India featuring Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Chaturvedi will be the first Indian brand ambassador for Skechers - a global sports and lifestyle brand based in California. The multimedia campaign film features Chaturvedi and other lithe models as they run furiously across empty spaces in a bid to push their own boundaries.
The 'Go Like Never Before' campaign will be exclusive to the Indian market and emphasises the importance of running as a sport to remain fit, and encourages people to stay active in their day-to-day routine.
The pandemic has brought to light how important it is to focus on health and fitness. There has been a noticeable surge in the subscription to fitness and workout apps as people get serious about their well-being.
Keeping this in mind, Skechers Performance, which has always championed the cause of promoting running as a culture, especially amongst the youth, has launched the new campaign to further fuel this inclination.
A press note mentions that the campaign attempts to shine the spotlight on how fitness enthusiasts have found new ways to continue their journey, and taking a cue from them, how everyone can restart or embark on a fitness regime themselves.
The ad, notably does not show people wearing masks, although they seem to be maintaining social distance. The note mentions that one can choose their own path by opting to run at a time when the crowds are minimum or take a route that maybe less travelled with Skechers as a partner in their journey.
Speaking about the launch and on Chaturvedi, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to launch the 'Go Like Never Before' campaign starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. Our sole aim through this campaign is to reach out to maximum people and promote running as a fitness culture in India."
Vira adds that Skechers understands the significance of health and fitness, and encourages people to be their fittest self by something as simple as running.
"Making this campaign special, we are delighted to announce Siddhant Chaturvedi as the first brand ambassador of Skechers India. His drive for fitness resonates perfectly with the brand, and with this, we aim to encourage more and more people to stay healthy and go run,” said Vira.
Speaking about the campaign, Rajdeepak Das, MD - India & CCO – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said, “This power packed film is the beginning of an important fitness movement. With the lockdown restricting our lifestyles, everyone is raring to step out of their confines, and the first thing one needs to own, is the right pair of shoes. Siddhant was the perfect partner to give this conversation momentum."