Skincare brand Earthraga ropes in Olympian Antim Panghal as brand ambassador

Antim Panghal, one of India’s brightest wrestlers will represent Earthraga’s range of skincare products. Panghal’s dedication to her sport and her commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle align perfectly with Earthraga’s core values. Known for her discipline and focus, Panghal embodies the essence of Earthraga’s mission to deliver natural, budget-friendly, and highly effective skincare solutions.
As part of this partnership, Panghal will feature prominently in Earthraga’s upcoming promotional campaigns. These campaigns will highlight Earthraga’s dedication to crafting skincare products from plant-based, naturally pure ingredients, all free from harmful chemicals.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Panghal stated, “I am thrilled to join forces with Earthraga during such an exciting time as the Paris Olympics. Their commitment to natural and eco-friendly skincare resonates deeply with me. As someone who prioritizes wellness and clean living, I am proud to be associated with a brand that offers such high-quality, environmentally conscious products.”
Ganesh Kamath, chief executive officer of Earthraga, highlighted the synergy between Panghal’s values and the brand’s mission, saying, “Antim Panghal’s unwavering dedication and health-conscious lifestyle perfectly align with Earthraga’s vision. Our goal has always been to provide skincare solutions that meet international standards of purity and effectiveness while remaining accessible and affordable.”
Earthraga and Antim Panghal both share a profound commitment to eco-conscious practices. Their mutual goal is to offer products suitable for all skin types, catering comprehensively to the diverse requirements of their patrons, the company added.