Skinn by Titan partners with Supari Studios to create a launch film for Skinn Noura

The power of fragrance and the intense connection it has with our emotions is sometimes underestimated, and Skinn by Titan consistently emphasises how the right perfume elevates the everyday to the extraordinary. To launch Skinn Noura, their latest perfume range, the brand has partnered with Supari Studios, the award-winning branded content vertical of Kulfi Collective.
Conceptualised by Supari Studios, the launch film for Skinn Noura visually accentuates the floral inspiration behind the two perfume variants- Iris and Floret, and highlights the elation and pleasure that wearing a great perfume evokes. The campaign focuses on creating awareness about the new fragrance range.
Supari Studios specialises in creating differentiated, relatable and scalable content for GenY/GenZ audiences online. With skilful storytelling, they have illustrated the joy that Skinn Noura elicits, and have effectively showcased the romance between the fragrances, the inspiration behind them found in the blooms of nature, and the positive emotional impact for the wearer.
About the collaboration with Skinn by Titan, Mitali Sharma, vice president, content development, Supari Studios said, “Fragrance is a powerful thing that plays an important role in how we feel every day. With this vibrant film for Skinn by Titan, we wanted to celebrate this phenomenon while accentuating the stunning floral inspiration behind the two variants of the new range. We were thrilled to work with the team at Titan to introduce Skinn Noura to the world!”
“Noura, Skinn allows women , no matter where they are, to recreate precious self-moments and bring floral memories alive . We intended to communicate the experience of Noura visually and this digital film very artistically conveys it. Supari Studios has been able to bring alive the Noura proposition in a very sensorial way through a memorable brand film. Hoping this refreshing take on fragrances will provide a captivating olfactive experience to all our women consumers.” adds Kanwalpreet Walia, marketing head, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories.