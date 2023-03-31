Skipper Pipes launches a TVC with M.S. Dhoni and Chris Gayle

Speaking about the collaboration, Siddharth Bansal, director, Skipper , said, “We are thrilled to have not one but two renowned cricketers – M S Dhoni and Chris Gayle on board as our brand ambassadors to help us raise awareness about safe water supply. For Indians, Dhoni is not just a cricketing icon but also an embodiment of values such as trust, reliability, and resilience, which perfectly align with the values of Skipper Limited. The well thought out brand strategy was to position ourselves as a leading player in the industry by associating with the skipper (or captain) of Indian cricket himself. On the other hand, Chris Gayle adds much needed humor to the campaign making it memorable for our audience in India. We are confident that this TVC will increase the brand’s remembrance among the key target audience, while raising awareness about the use of safe piping solutions.”