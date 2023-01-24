Skipper Pipes on boards Lintas as its creative partner

Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas commented, “At Lowe Lintas, we firmly believe that effective advertising can create magic for even categories that our consumers don’t necessarily think of and engage with on a daily basis. The Skipper campaign is the perfect opportunity to use communication as the key to make even a low-engagement product important on the consumer’s mind, by revealing surprising information, in an exciting and relevant way. The Skipper team have us very excited with their vision for the category, the matchless quality of their products, and their ambition to make a mark on a national scale – and we look forward to partnering them and building a legacy that can define the category.”