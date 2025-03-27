Skore doubles down on mutual pleasure; launches new product line

Skore is redefining modern intimacy with its latest campaign, Won Love, placing mutual pleasure and shared exploration at the heart of every connection. The campaign reinforces a powerful truth: real pleasure isn’t about one person winning over the other—it’s about winning together.

The new campaign challenges outdated notions and breaks taboos with a bold, playful, and uninhibited approach to intimacy—encouraging couples to embrace pleasure as a shared, empowering, and deeply connected experience.

Skore pioneered the pleasure product space in India with the launch of rings and lubes in 2019 and is expanding this range to reflect today’s more open, curious, and progressive attitudes toward intimacy. The new collection includes pleasure products for couples, foreplay essentials and solo play, all crafted to spark shared joy, deeper connection, and uninhibited exploration. And with easy availability across all major quick commerce platforms, Skore is making pleasure more accessible, immediate, and stigma-free than ever before.

Vishal Vyas, CMO, CPD at TTK Healthcare, said: “With Won Love, we are empowering people to rewrite the rules—where you win together in the game of love. It’s about creating a space where both partners feel fulfilled, excited, and free to explore what pleasure truly means to them. Keeping this in mind, we’ve launched playthings that are designed to heighten anticipation for both partners. The campaign is about products that spark confidence, curiosity and connection. Won Love is our new playbook for pleasure- and everyone’s invited to play."

Abhijat Bharadwaj, CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar added “For years, sexual wellness advertising has been stuck in a loop; performance-driven, male-centric, and always seen through the eyes of the so-called ‘ladies man’. The man who’s in charge, in control, and always the winner. But real pleasure doesn’t come from control, it comes from connection."

"With Won Love, we’re shifting the narrative from performance-driven to presence-driven. Where intimacy is not about putting on a show, but about showing up for each other. Because when both partners feel seen, heard, and equally satisfied, that’s when love, and pleasure, are truly won.”