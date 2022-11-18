Skybags appoints Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for its Limited-Edition FIFA Luggage Collection

At the launch of the Let’s Get Loud campaign, Praful Gupta, vice-president, marketing, VIP Industries, said, “Staying true to our philosophy of ‘Move in Style’, we are delighted to introduce the first ever FIFA licensed range in the country with Kartik Aaryan and the Let’s Get Loud campaign. Both the campaign and the collection are reflective of the joy, excitement and vibe of the upcoming football season. To revel in the upcoming World Cup mania, we aim to link very closely with our target millennial and Gen Z audiences who always choose to exhibit their unique style through travel accessories. We have endeavoured to reach out to the fans of the game who are on a quest to find something truly exclusive and exciting. Through this campaign, we are geared to cater precisely to the requisites of this segment.”