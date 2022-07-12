Skybags launches 2022 backpack collection with an edgy new campaign #BackToCool

At the launch of the #BackToCool campaign, Praful Gupta, vice-president, marketing, VIP Industries, said, “At Skybags, we recognise that the backpack is now a go-to accessory for Gen Z and millennials. Staying true to our philosophy of ‘Move in Style’, the #BackToCool campaign aims to help our youth make a stylish return to normalcy post-pandemic. Both the campaign and the 2022 collection are deeply reflective of our audience- stylish and functional, discerning but playful, and conscious yet fun! Behind the sleek aesthetics of our new range lies over decades of design and engineering innovation, and we are excited to introduce this to the market in such a fun manner. We’re confident this campaign will resonate deeply with India’s Youth.”