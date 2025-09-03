Skyscanner ropes in Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador for India

Global travel app Skyscanner today announced Suryakumar ‘SKY’ Yadav as its first brand ambassador in India. Celebrated on the cricket field as ‘Mr. 360’ for his all-round play, SKY will now bring that same spirit to travel, partnering with Skyscanner to inspire and promote travel discovery as the Mr. 360 of travel. Soon to captain the side in the upcoming Asia Cup, this collaboration draws upon the cricket star’s cultural influence and national appeal to expand Skyscanner’s reach and consumer engagement across India.

SKY’s dynamic personality resonates with Skyscanner’s core audience of digital-first, lifestyle-oriented travellers constantly seeking fresh experiences, making the collaboration authentic and strategically aligned. His energy, lifestyle, and love for adventure mirror the brand’s mission to make travel simpler, smarter, and more inspiring.

With nearly half (47%) of Indians willing to travel to watch cricket live, the growing phenomenon of sport-led travel in the country, as highlighted by Skyscanner’s ‘Pitch Perfect Journeys’ report –complements this partnership and uniquely positions Skyscanner to tap into the passion for cricket. It turns the excitement of both leisure and cricket into a gateway of unforgettable travel experiences.

The partnership kicks off with a contest on both Skyscanner India and SKY’s social media pages, inviting participants to curate a personalized travel plan for SKY using Skyscanner’s features. From underrated destinations to hidden gems and authentic local experiences, users can showcase their ultimate travel plans. The top 10 entries will be rewarded with an exclusive meet-and-greet with him, offering an opportunity for engagement between the brand’s community and the newly appointed ambassador.

Sharing his views, Suryakumar Yadav, Skyscanner Brand Ambassador, who is represented by RISE Worldwide, said, “Travel has always been something that excites me as much as cricket- whether it is exploring new places during tours or discovering hidden gems on break. Partnering with Skyscanner feels natural because it’s about making travel simple, smart, and full of possibilities. I’m looking forward to inspiring more fans to combine their love for cricket with the joy of discovering the world.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Neel Ghose, Country Manager & General Manager, Travel Expert, Skyscanner, India, shares, “We are really excited to welcome SKY to the Skyscanner family. His connection with people across India makes him the perfect partner to help us show travellers just how simple, affordable and joyful planning a trip with Skyscanner can be. With him alongside, we aim to make travel not just more accessible, but a source of inspiration and connection for every Indian traveller. Last year, we inaugurated our first office in India and today marks yet another special occasion with SKY as the face of our brand. This is a testament to our growing presence in the market and how we wish to highlight travel to wider demographics, inspiring exploration with Skyscanner as a trusted travel partner.”