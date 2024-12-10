Skyscanner unveils new ad platform powered by first-party data

Global travel company Skyscanner, is today launching an advanced new advertising solution: Skyscanner Ads Platform. Built in collaboration with airlines, online travel agents, media agencies and travel brands, the platform has been designed from the ground up to help partners navigate the evolving digital advertising landscape.



Skyscanner Ads Platform combines first-party data intelligence from the world's largest air travel audience of over 110m monthly travellers with proprietary technology to help advertisers reach new and relevant audiences in a privacy safe environment.

With 51% of travellers that come to Skyscanner exploring and undecided on where to take their next trip, this unique combination enables brands to drive meaningful engagement with audiences searching for inspiration, without relying on third-party cookies or other tracking technologies.



Building on the success of Skyscanner’s existing native ad formats, the platform introduces an advanced ads server and ads manager. The systems - powered by sophisticated deep learning algorithms - allow advertisers to launch, manage, and optimise contextual advertising campaigns within Skyscanner’s marketplace, delivering the most relevant ads to the right audience at the right time. Ad spend can be adjusted in real-time based on deep insights into traveller motivations, preferences and search behaviour to ensure targeted, data-driven strategies for higher performance.

Key to the platform’s innovation is the integration of a predictive recommendation tool which helps advertisers uncover new growth opportunities. The tool intelligently analyses real-time market trends and campaign performance data to provide tailored recommendations.

“With the increasing focus on consent, the future of cookies and general tracking practices within the advertising ecosystem, Skyscanner Ads Platform is a game-changer for advertisers wanting to reach highly engaged global audiences who are in the market to travel,” commented Kirsten Stirling, Senior Director of Product Management, Skyscanner. “We’re harnessing the power of Skyscanner’s first party data and combining it with smart, proprietary technology to drive more meaningful, effective, and importantly - privacy centric - results.”

“Partnering with Skyscanner has transformed our ads strategy. Their innovative products, highly collaborative approach and deep audience insights drive exceptional engagement and measurable results. Access to high quality first party data is becoming increasingly important and Skyscanner's ability to harness this data sets them apart in the advertising world,” Kyle Nimmo - Head of Media Investment, easyJet

Skyscanner Ads Platform is rolling out now.