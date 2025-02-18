Sleepwell unveils nexa foam with cake analogy

Sleepwell, a mattress brand, has introduced its patented Nexa Foam, offering better support without the sink-in feel of memory foam. In partnership with Sideways Consulting, the brand uses a cake analogy to explain the innovation.

Sleepwell partnered with baker Shivesh Bhatia for a video where he recreates Sleepwell Pro Nexa as a multi-layered cake. Each layer represents the mattress’s advanced construction, making it easy for customers to understand Nexa Foam's benefits.

Puneet Gulati, CMO, Sleepwell, shares, “The challenge was making a technical innovation feel instantly relatable. The ‘Nexa Cake’ does just that—translating mattress science into something everyone understands.”

Abhijit Avasthi, founder, Sideways, adds, “Because we know that people may not pay close attention to innovations in the category, we thought of going simpler– construction of layers in a cake could be a great way to convey the construction of what makes up Sleepwell’s flagship mattress and makes it special too.”

The campaign is now live across various digital platform.