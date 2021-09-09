By afaqs! news bureau
SleepX moves Sideways

It aims to be the preferred mattress brand for the Gen Z and millennial audience that prefer the convenience of buying online.

Sleep X, the e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam (makers of the flagship brand Sleepwell), has launched a wide collection of durable, high-quality mattresses for enhanced back support and comfort keeping the changing buying habits / lifestyles of the youth in mind.

Sideways is happy to partner Sleep X in this journey and build a strong positioning for the brand which will translate into creative expressions across various digital touch points as well as inputs into the product portfolio.

Sumit Sehgal , business head (ecommerce), Sheelafoam, said: “As SleepX embarks on its new strategy with a bouquet of innovative products, we hope to keep our consumers engaged during the day and promise them a sound sleep at night. We look forward to work with Sideways to deliver some refreshing work for SleepX that helps us connect better and enhance our relevance with consumers.”

