Sleepy Owl launches new campaign with a brand Mascot

Sleepy Owl has been brewing success in the beverage industry of India for the past 6 years. The new campaign is going to stay true to the brand’s motto which is KEEPING IT REAL! Leaving the comfort of marketing jargon, the real aim of the brand is to evoke inquisitiveness amongst the audience about why they should not miss out on Sleepy Owl’s products. The central theme of the campaign is a nod to the brand’s premium-tasting coffee - it explains to the audience that Sleepy Owl Coffee tastes so good and would simply be anyone’s loss, should they miss out. To further get the message across, the brand brings its mascot, the signature blue Owl, to life in the campaign, where it takes center stage.