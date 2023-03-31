Sleepy Owl ropes in celebrity Doppelgängers for new campaign

The campaign is inspired by Surreal cereal’s recent viral OOH campaign
Sleepy Owl has roped in viral sensation Ibrahim Qadri- actor Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelgänger and other celebrity doppelgängers for its new OOH campaign. The OOH campaign as stated by the brand is inspired by UK based cereal brand ‘Surreal’s OOH campaign that recently went viral.
The brand has also creatively pointed out that people in the posers are not being actual celebs via fun disclaimers. Sleepy Owl shared some visuals of the campaign on their LinkedIn page and also mentioned that they were inspired by Surreal’s recent campaign.
While the brand has said they are inspired by surreal, Linkedin users have questioned Sleepy Owl’s decision to replicate another brand’s work.
Surreal’s OOH campaign
Surreal- a UK based cereal brand recently dropped a series of hilarious billboards featuring names of celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Serena Williams, Micheal Jordan etc. Except they were not actual celebrities but just normal folks who happened to share their names with the celebrities.