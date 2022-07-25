SleepyCat collaborates with Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi for Ultima Mattress Campaign

Speaking about her association with SleepyCat, Nikhat Zareen comments, “Sleep is as integral a part of my process as my training is. As a sportsperson, I need to be at the peak of my performance everytime I step into the ring, and a good night’s sleep has a direct impact on the fight I’m ready for. Warming up and channeling the heat has won me medals and SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress, with its CoolTEC™ fabric, has given me the cooling, restful sleep that keeps me going. It is truly the gold standard of mattresses in India and my first choice when it comes to sleep.”