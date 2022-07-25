SleepyCat collaborates with Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi for Ultima Mattress Campaign

Through a series of videos, the campaign highlights the comfort and support functionality of the mattress.
SleepyCat, India’s premium D2C sleep solutions brand, launched a new campaign for their flagship Ultima Mattress, with world champion sports personalities like Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi. Through a series of videos, the campaign highlights the comfort and support functionality of the mattress, with its cutting edge features of CoolTEC™ fabric that keeps you up to 4 degrees cooler and DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology, that provides 7 zone support as you sleep.
The videos feature Nikhat and Srikanth at the height of their athletic performance in the ring and on the court, juxtaposed with their everyday relaxed personas. As the gold medalist at the 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, Nikhat Zareen recounts being hot-headed and invincible at the peak of her performance in the ring. Yet, when it's time to rest and recover, she loves sleeping cool and opting for a mattress that supports her through the night. Maintaining a gold standard in everything she does, Nikhat aims, dreams and achieves nothing but the best, and choosing SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress is in line with that thought.
Srikanth Kidambi, known for his high velocity performances and dexterity on the court, features in SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress campaign as the next athlete in this trailblazing series. The video alternates between Srikanth on and off the court, contrasting his blazing fast speed during a match to the cooling sleep that follows. As someone who pushed himself to the maximum with every match he plays, Srikanth admits to giving in to comfort at night. Missing the mark is never an option for Srikanth, whether he is delivering the game-winning smash or choosing the right mattress for himself.
Commenting on the new campaign that highlights these cutting-edge features, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat says, “It has always been our mission to provide unmatched comfort and restful sleep solutions to all Indians and our award-winning sports champions are no different. Partnering with Nikhat Zareen and Srikanth Kidambi - two stalwarts who make India proud everywhere they go, and being a part of their journey is an exceptional feat. As two superlative sportspersons, they aim and achieve nothing short of the gold standard, and we’re glad to be their gold standard when it comes to sleep.”
Speaking about her association with SleepyCat, Nikhat Zareen comments, “Sleep is as integral a part of my process as my training is. As a sportsperson, I need to be at the peak of my performance everytime I step into the ring, and a good night’s sleep has a direct impact on the fight I’m ready for. Warming up and channeling the heat has won me medals and SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress, with its CoolTEC™ fabric, has given me the cooling, restful sleep that keeps me going. It is truly the gold standard of mattresses in India and my first choice when it comes to sleep.”
Badminton maestro, Srikanth Kidambi adds, “When I play a match, staying at the top of my game is a non-negotiable and that’s just who I am. I don’t negotiate or compromise on anything in my life and especially not my sleep. SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress provides 7 zone support through cutting-edge DeepTouch Pressure Technology, and enhances my rest and recovery process seamlessly. SleepyCat is on a mission to provide sound sleep to India and I’m glad to join forces with them on this journey."
“We are extremely delighted to facilitate the association between SleepyCat, Nikhat and Srikanth,” said Tuhin Mishra, co-founder & MD, Baseline Ventures. “Nikhat is a young women's flyweight boxing champion and a sports youth icon and is hugely popular across the length and breadth of India after recently winning the World Boxing Championship in Istanbul. Srikanth is the highest ranked Indian men's badminton player with a career high ranking of World No.1 in the BWF International circuit. It is a proud moment for us at Baseline to facilitate the association between three young, bold and like minded entities.”