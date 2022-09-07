SleepyCat launches a new campaign with Cricket Champions Ruturaj Gaikwad & Harleen Deol

The video is based around their strives and dedication to their sport but also how REST is actively practiced in their busy regimes, without compromise!
SleepyCat, India’s premium D2C sleep solutions brand, launches its campaign ‘Champions Are Also SleepyCats' showcasing how upcoming Cricket Champions Ruturaj Gaikwad & Harleen Deol rely on their SleepyCat Ultima Mattresses for the most restful sleep. Which many of us may not know, is as important to their performance as all their hard work & training.
The campaign features champion Cricketers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Harleen Deol who are up and coming talents in the world of Indian cricket, aiming to build their own legacies. The video is based around their strives and dedication to their sport but also how REST is actively practiced in their busy regimes, without compromise! These Champions rely on the SleepyCat Ultima Mattress which offers comfort, support along with cutting-edge CoolTEC™ fabric to keep the body 4º cooler and DeepTouch® Pressure Technology, that provides 7 zone support while asleep.
In a category that is dominated by Bollywood celebrity endorsements, SleepyCat stands out as unique by partnering with these talented & promising sports athletes. Ruturaj & Harleen epitomize intense hard work & extreme fitness, which is visible to their audiences as well. But what the world doesn’t see is what matters the most - their rest & recovery.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Indian Cricket Team’s right arm off breaker, unveils the secret of his on field dexterity through SleepyCat’s film campaign. Hustling through training, focus & sweat, Ruturaj’s video opens with a high-intensity moment on the field, juxtaposed with sleep- the key to his unwavering performance in every match. SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress provides the perfect backdrop and sleep aid in his moments of relaxation and rejuvenation, debunking the myth that “rest is for the lazy''. Shedding light on his restful recovery through sleep, Ruturaj is spotted settling into his SleepyCat Ultima Mattress, while reaping the benefits of the cutting-edge CoolTEC™ Fabric Technology. Voicing out the importance of balancing training with sleep to enhance focus and performance, Ruturaj reaffirms himself as a Champion, but also a SleepyCat.
The second film opens with Harleen Deol on her SleepyCat mattress as she balances her two aspects of life- her game and a sound sleep. Expressing what it primarily takes to be good at her game, she unveils what really counts - a restful sleep on her SleepyCat Ultima mattress. The Indian Women's Cricket team maestro is seen on the field with her calm and focused exterior that is fuelled by a sound sleep on SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress that relieves her after a day of intense training, thanks to India’s First CoolTEC™ Fabric.
Commenting on the film campaign highlighting SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattresses cutting-edge features, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat says, “Our primary mission has always been to prioritize comfort and sound sleep through our products. Partnering with Harleen Deol and Ruturaj Gaikwad - two super sports personalities that make India proud everytime they come on field, it brings us immense pride to be a part of their journey. No one can question the importance of sound sleep, and with these cricketers prioritizing their hours of rest and repose and choosing SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress to aid in their recovery and rejuvenation process reaffirms our commitment to our vision: Giving India quality sleep, every night.”
Speaking about her association with SleepyCat, Harleen Deol comments, “A comfortable mattress to me is as important as the correct bat with the appropriate size and weight. As a sportsperson, I am accountable for every choice I make- whether it's the food I eat or the number of hours I put in practicing. Similarly, the correct mattress for a good posture, pressure relieving features and one that cools me down after a heated match or trials is what helps me energise for my next day. SleepyCat is truly the right option for a perfect sleep that brings out your best and provides a restful environment.”
Cricket maestro, Ruturaj Gaikwad adds, “Giving my 100% in every match I play has been my priority. With absolutely no gray area or scope for compromise, SleepyCat too makes sure they meet every possible requirement in order to offer sound sleep through their products. The Ultima Mattress makes recuperating after a match so seamless and comfortable, and I recommend everyone to get their hands on one. It’s truly a game-changer.”