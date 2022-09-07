SleepyCat launches a new campaign with Cricket Champions Ruturaj Gaikwad & Harleen Deol

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Indian Cricket Team’s right arm off breaker, unveils the secret of his on field dexterity through SleepyCat’s film campaign. Hustling through training, focus & sweat, Ruturaj’s video opens with a high-intensity moment on the field, juxtaposed with sleep- the key to his unwavering performance in every match. SleepyCat’s Ultima Mattress provides the perfect backdrop and sleep aid in his moments of relaxation and rejuvenation, debunking the myth that “rest is for the lazy''. Shedding light on his restful recovery through sleep, Ruturaj is spotted settling into his SleepyCat Ultima Mattress, while reaping the benefits of the cutting-edge CoolTEC™ Fabric Technology. Voicing out the importance of balancing training with sleep to enhance focus and performance, Ruturaj reaffirms himself as a Champion, but also a SleepyCat.