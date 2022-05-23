SleepyCat launches new campaign for the Ultima Mattress with stand-up comedian & actor, Vir Das

The campaign highlights the superlative features of the product through a quirky representation of what comfort truly looks and feels like, with the UItima Mattress.
SleepyCat, India’s premium D2C sleep solutions brand, launches its all new campaign for the Ultima Mattress with stand-up comedian & actor, Vir Das. Designed with a revolutionary CoolTEC™ fabric and DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology, the Ultima is India’s first mattress that keeps the user 4° cooler and provides 7-zone body support. In true Vir Das spirit, the campaign highlights the superlative features of the product through a quirky representation of what comfort truly looks and feels like, with the UItima Mattress.
The campaign kicks off with Vir Das sound asleep in a luxurious igloo, snuggling in the lap of comfort, alluding to the cooling element of the mattress. Suddenly Vir is brought back to reality & finds himself sleeping in his own bed, on a SleepyCat Ultima Mattress. The simple yet visually stunning narrative brings out the cutting-edge technology of CoolTEC™ fabric of the Ultima Mattress, that is known to draw heat away from the body thereby keeping you up to 4° cooler.
In the second film, Vir Das personifies the epitome of relaxation, on a massage bed in a luxury spa. Vir can be seen waking up with his alarm, only to find himself in his own bed on the Ultima mattress. Each layer of the Ultima mattress is contoured according to the support required by different parts of the body using DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology. This helps the mattress provide accurate and responsive 7-zone support, akin to a calming massage that helps you get deeper, more restful sleep.
Production Credits:
Director: Saif Azmi
Producers: Ashraf Abbas & Akash Thakkar
Production House: Foodlooking Digital Pvt Ltd
Executive Producer: Jude Fernandes (Sage Films)
DOP: Chirag Sadhnani
As someone who is always on the go, touring the world and giving award winning performances, Vir Das truly understands the importance of sound sleep and unmatched comfort.
Speaking about his association with SleepyCat, Vir Das comments, “I have a love-hate relationship with sleep. I love it so much that I hate not having enough time for it.
So I have to make the most of the 7-8 hours I get. And having not just a good, but a freaking awesome mattress is a non-negotiable thing for me. SleepyCat has these super innovative products that actually caters to specific user needs, and I love that they’re looking out for us. What fascinated me the most about Ultima Mattress is that it actually keeps your body 4° cooler. And you know that the line I am in, needs one to have a cool and collected head. It also gives you ample support like we all want, in a mattress and life in general!
If I could, I would definitely carry it with me wherever I go.”
Commenting on the new campaign with Vir Das, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat says, “With our mission to provide unmatched comfort and sound sleep solutions, we are always integrating advanced technology that pushes the envelope with each product we launch. The Ultima, which is India’s first mattress with CoolTEC™ fabric and DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology, is set to revolutionize the standard of sleep. Coming together with a creative powerhouse like Vir Das has been an amazing journey. He is the ideal representation of the young Indian- dynamic, discerning and appreciates the value of true comfort and mental health. Through this campaign, people will get to see the ‘other side’ of Vir’s life- a “lie-down” instead of a “stand-up”, as he truly enjoys the experience of rest. For Vir, the Ultima Mattress checks all the boxes and we’re sure that this will be the case for the rest of the country as well.”