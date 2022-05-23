SleepyCat launches new campaign for the Ultima Mattress with stand-up comedian & actor, Vir Das

If I could, I would definitely carry it with me wherever I go.”

Commenting on the new campaign with Vir Das, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat says, “With our mission to provide unmatched comfort and sound sleep solutions, we are always integrating advanced technology that pushes the envelope with each product we launch. The Ultima, which is India’s first mattress with CoolTEC™ fabric and DeepTouch™ Pressure Technology, is set to revolutionize the standard of sleep. Coming together with a creative powerhouse like Vir Das has been an amazing journey. He is the ideal representation of the young Indian- dynamic, discerning and appreciates the value of true comfort and mental health. Through this campaign, people will get to see the ‘other side’ of Vir’s life- a “lie-down” instead of a “stand-up”, as he truly enjoys the experience of rest. For Vir, the Ultima Mattress checks all the boxes and we’re sure that this will be the case for the rest of the country as well.”