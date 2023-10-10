Sleepyhead introduces 'Tilt' and 'Play' sofas to combat limited space challenge

Each sofa segment can be customised with the same or different colours, allowing individuals to personalise their sofa.
Sleepyhead, a home lifestyle brand, introduces its latest innovations, the 'Play Sofa' and 'Tilt Sofa'. The sofas are designed to cater to these evolving consumer needs, offering versatility, customisation and space-saving solutions.
The Tilt Sofa's key feature allows it to seamlessly transform from a traditional sofa to a lounge or sofa-bed structure by tilting the headboard backward. The design not only provides proper legroom but also creates an ideal setting for various activities. It is the solution for those who are challenged by limited living space and don't have room for multiple recliners or massive L-shaped sofas and ottomans.
Tilt's campaign 'Toggle to tilt your world', demonstrates the versatility of their sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.
The Play Sofa's easy-to-detach segments enable configuration changes to suit any mood or occasion. Sofa Play can be rearranged like LEGO. To celebrate the Play Sofa's launch, Sleepyhead is unveiling an engaging social media campaign 'Just can't stop playing', inspired by the creativity of Lego. Each sofa segment can be customised with the same or different colours, allowing individuals to personalise their sofa as they see fit.
Mathew Joseph, CEO and co-founder, Sleepyhead, stated, "These sofas truly set us apart in the category, reflecting our commitment to delivering furniture solutions that cater to evolving customer lifestyles. The launch is perfectly timed for the festive season, a peak period for marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, where consumers seek versatile, stylish and functional furniture. These sofas' remarkable flexibility and ability to transform into half beds offer unprecedented customisation and practicality, enhancing living spaces just in time for celebrations."
Deepti Karthik, fractional chief marketing officer, Sleepyhead, emphasised, "Sleepyhead's new ad campaigns, especially the one inspired by Lego for our Play Sofa, are more than just advertisements; they are a celebration of fun and creativity. We firmly believe that furniture should encompass not only comfort but also the essence of being cool and customisable. Our Play Sofa perfectly embodies this belief, and our ad campaigns echo the same spirit. It's about redefining your space with a playful touch and a sprinkle of innovation. We invite you to join us in making your living room the trendiest and most enjoyable place to be!"