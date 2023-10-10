Sleepyhead introduces 'Tilt' and 'Play' sofas to combat limited space challenge

Tilt's campaign 'Toggle to tilt your world', demonstrates the versatility of their sofa through a series of split-themed videos. Each video portrays two contrasting sides of a person's home and mood: one regular and one tilted. In a standout video, a man dressed formally sits upright on a Tilt sofa, engaged in a virtual meeting. He nods and smiles, saying, "Yes, sir! It will be done." After the meeting, he switches to a relaxed mode, donning a hoodie and boxers, and grabs a bowl of popcorn. He reclines on the sofa's right edge and playfully mocks his boss with, "Get it done over the weekend! Definitely Not!" This portrayal highlights Tilt's sofa adaptability, effortlessly transitioning from work to relaxation.