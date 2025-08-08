Sleepyhead launches the 'Purr-fect' couch with new campaign film

Sleepyhead has launched a limited-edition cat sofa to mark International Cat Day. Titled the Purr-fect Couch, the product is designed specifically for pet parents and their cats. The brand partnered with Supertails to combine furniture design with pet care functionality.

The cat sofa is designed for shared use by pets and owners, combining practical features with a modern design. It includes:

Play Cubbies: Two compartments for cats to rest or hide while staying close to their owners



Scratch Pad: A built-in area for scratching to help protect the main sofa



Changeable Catnip Toys: Two hanging toy balls to encourage activity and play

Commenting on the launch, Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group said, “At Sleepyhead, our ethos is rooted in modern living — designing products that enhance the way Young Urban India experiences its homes. For pet parents, two concerns stand out: cats get bored easily, and most homes aren’t designed to keep them engaged. Add to that the scattered nature of their favourite spots — a cozy hideout in one corner, a scratching post in another — and there’s a clear opportunity to bring structure to this chaos. The Purr-fect Couch is our answer: a thoughtfully designed piece that blends our expertise in human comfort with Supertails’ deep understanding of feline wellbeing, creating a shared space where both can truly feel at home.”

Talking about the launch, Vineet Khanna, co-founder, Supertails said, “Indian pet parents are increasingly prioritising their pets' wellbeing — and they’re willing to invest in it. India’s pet care market is projected to touch Rs 1 lakh crore over the next decade, making it clear that we’re in the middle of a massive shift when it comes to pet care. That’s why, when Sleepyhead approached us for a collaboration rooted in design and comfort for cats, it felt like a natural extension of our shared vision.”

This limited-edition launch targets pet owners and reflects Sleepyhead’s focus on functional design for modern households. The release aligns with International Cat Day and highlights the role of pets in everyday living spaces.