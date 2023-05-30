Sleepyhead says your home your rules in its new digital campaign

Deepti Karthik, fractional chief marketing officer of Sleepyhead, commented on the campaign, stating, "Homes have always been beautiful, aesthetic, so pretty it almost feels like no one lives in them or so the advertising of home and living would like us to believe. But homes aren't like that, I should know, I am always cleaning up. One thing everyone can agree to is homes are where you let your guard down. Dad takes a dig at mom at home, that joke will never be dared to be said outside. The things that one wants to say to the boss in an argument is recounted long after the argument is over. Homes know everything, in fact someday if the furniture in my house starts talking, I would be in trouble. Sleepyhead presents #HomesDontJudge, thankfully! because sleepyhead homes are not just beautiful, they are fun.”