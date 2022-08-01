Sleepyhead’s latest campaign has Ranveer Singh in the bedroom

He is seen validating BodyIQ, the brand’s latest sleep tech which delivers fabulous sleep for everyday fabulous living.
Ranveer Singh takes his cheeky antics to the bedroom. This time for Sleepyhead’s latest national brand campaign “Fabulous Living”. Ranveer, the brand’s ambassador is seen passionately advocating the brand’s new sleep tech Body IQ Orthopedic Memory Foam, in the newly launched campaign. The breakthrough tech smartly adapts to every body to provide personalised support and comfort for fabulous sleep, every day.
Launching the brand campaign, Mathew Joseph, CEO & co-founder, Sleepyhead said, "While we are now rapidly growing in the furniture and home décor space, mattresses continue to be a key focus area for us to innovate and lead. For this, it is important to revolutionise the segment with smarter, better products. Our BodyIQ Technology comes with strong R&D backing making it superior to any other Memory Foam out there. The enhanced formulation smartly adapts to each body posture and type delivering correct orthopaedic support and personalised comfort.
Because of our D2C playbook, we are able to offer this breakthrough technology at an accessible price so that India can upgrade from a ‘Normal Gadda’ to a tech-enhanced mattress and experience fabulous sleep, every day.”
In the film, a young couple is seen happily asleep on their new Sleepyhead mattress when Ranveer suddenly pops up and has a conversation with them in a dream-like state validating their choice to upgrade from a ‘Normal Gadda’ to the new Sleepyhead BodyIQ Technology enabled mattress. We also see how the innovative BodyIQ Technology works on different bodies to provide personalised comfort and support throughout the night.
Arha Padman, head of brand, Sleepyhead, said, “We think every day should be a ‘Fabulous Living’ experience. Our mission is to create home lifestyle products that elevate the everyday and make it fun and fabulous through human-centric, thoughtful designs that are high on utility and stunning in looks. Our brand campaign highlights how our superior sleep technology makes ‘Fabulous Living’ an everyday occasion. We have used Ranveer as an advocate in a playful way to explain how our BodyIQ Technology works. This is our first campaign with Ranveer Singh who personifies the brand’s quirk and constant commitment to disrupting the playing field. We will soon be launching the next leg of our ‘Fabulous Living’ campaign which will feature Ranveer Singh in a new avatar along with our enviably stylish range of sofas and recliners.”
The campaign was conceptualised by Leo Burnett Mumbai. “Sleepyhead is committed to bringing ‘Fabulous Living’ to every home in the country. Our campaign is a creative representation of this belief. Essayed by the fabulous Ranveer Singh, this film quirkily shows how the Sleepyhead mattresses make sleep far more rewarding thanks to its high-tech features.” said, Mayuresh Dubhashi, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett.
The newly launched BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Technology will be available in Sleepyhead’s bestseller mattresses – Original and Sense. In Sense mattress, BodyIQ technology will be supercharged with a cooling technology.