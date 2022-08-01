Sleepyhead’s latest campaign has Ranveer Singh in the bedroom

Arha Padman, head of brand, Sleepyhead, said, “We think every day should be a ‘Fabulous Living’ experience. Our mission is to create home lifestyle products that elevate the everyday and make it fun and fabulous through human-centric, thoughtful designs that are high on utility and stunning in looks. Our brand campaign highlights how our superior sleep technology makes ‘Fabulous Living’ an everyday occasion. We have used Ranveer as an advocate in a playful way to explain how our BodyIQ Technology works. This is our first campaign with Ranveer Singh who personifies the brand’s quirk and constant commitment to disrupting the playing field. We will soon be launching the next leg of our ‘Fabulous Living’ campaign which will feature Ranveer Singh in a new avatar along with our enviably stylish range of sofas and recliners.”