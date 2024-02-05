slice launches its UPI first account to the public, unveils 'Inverted' ad campaign in TOI

In order to embody the product tagline of a “no-nonsense account”, the account is made clutter-free from unwanted cross-selling. It claims the experience to be user-friendly, allowing users to understand the speed and efficiency of fast payments. The chat icon is displayed on the home screen, to facilitate easy connection with slice customer care. With a strong belief that time is as valuable as money, this launch promises results for users looking to optimise and simplify their financial journey.