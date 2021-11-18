Slice takes out full-page Greek ad in Deccan Herald

This print ad urges the readers to use Google Lens in their smartphones to translate the message.
Credit card challenger brand Slice recently released three full-page ads in Deccan Herald in Greek. The use of this language that most readers of the national daily can’t understand, is intended to entice their (the readers’) interest.
Slice is a youth-centric brand that positions itself as ‘nothing like a credit card’, and brings speedy features such as fast on-boarding, instant cashbacks and quick approvals.
This ad urges the readers to use Google Lens in their smartphones to translate the message that it wants to convey. The ad translates to “if the terms and conditions of your credit card read like Greek and Latin, turn the page.”
The next page is simply a call to action for the readers to switch to a Slice super card. The ad also has a QR code, which can be used to check eligibility and instant cashbacks.
(Cover image credit: Deepak Manickavelu/LinkedIn)