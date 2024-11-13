Slurrp Farm and Zepto launch Children’s Day campaign

Slurrp Farm, a millet-based children’s food brand, has joined forces with Zepto to launch a special Children’s Day campaign. Building on Slurrp Farm’s #DigTwistSlurrp initiative, first introduced at the brand’s YES Moms & Dads event earlier this year, this partnership is a collaboration between a children’s food brand and a quick-commerce platform.

Slurrp Farm's latest campaign introduces an in-app experience, featuring a ‘Yummy!’ sound chime each time a product is added to the cart, enhancing customer engagement. This initiative, aimed at promoting healthy choices, aligns with the brand's mission to grow the healthy snacking segment by supporting consumers in establishing nutritious habits early on.

Commenting on this partnership, Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders of Wholsum Foods, shared: "At Slurrp Farm, we believe snacking should bring joy, not guilt. Our products are made with love and free of nasties like palm oil, refined sugar, and maida - and our noodles are never fried. This collaboration with Zepto reinforces our commitment to making nutritious, tasty snacks easily accessible. We’re especially delighted by Zepto’s playful sonic touch - a cheerful ‘yummy!’ every time a Slurrp Farm product is added to the cart - which perfectly captures the joy we associate with guilt-free snacking. By creating zero-junk options, we enable parents to offer kids their favourite treats while ensuring they stay healthy in the long run. Together, we’re redefining indulgence as something wholesome, fun, and worry-free."

“As families in India become more conscious of the nutritional quality in children’s snacks, the demand for healthier, great-tasting options is driving significant growth in this category. I thank our Sellers for having enabled this. The partnership with Slurrp Farm is a response to this shift, combining Zepto’s speed with their zero-junk promise to deliver trusted, kid-friendly snacks to homes in minutes. Together, we are making it easier for parents to meet the nutritional needs of growing kids without sacrificing taste,” said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand officer, Zepto.

The film has been conceptualised and ideated in-house by Slurrp Farm's brand team.